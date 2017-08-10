City council addresses old pools, robotic deliveries

Mabel Davis Pool sits empty as the PARD determines where leaks are happening and how to fix them on June 6, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown of some of the items topping Thursday’s city council agenda.

Aquatic Master Plan 
Council is schedule to adopt the Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Master Plan. Construction of city pools began back in the early 1930s and were meant to operate for about 50 years. The standard operating lifespan of a pool facility is nationally recognized as 25 years, according to the agenda. Most of the facilities in Austin have either exceeded their lifespan or are approaching the end.

City staff report, “The development of a Master Plan with the historical and cultural qualities of the existing facilities, providing an opportunity to address the City’s aquatic program from a fiscal, geographical, environmental, and recreational perspective has been a priority for Parks and Recreation Department.”

Short-term shelter for the homeless 
This resolution calls on the city manager to identify five potential city-owned properties for a “temporary, short-term shelter to serve individuals experiencing homelessness.” If approved, the city manager would return to council with possible options, along with a cost estimate for operations and maintenance by Aug. 24.

Robot delivery projects
This would allow the city manager to deploy sidewalk-based personal delivery demonstration projects within the city limits. The item states, “It is anticipated that the State may take interest in Personal Delivery Devices in a future legislative cycle. Staff will evaluate on the experience of any pilots conducted on City of Austin pedestrian ways and report back to Council within two years.”

 

