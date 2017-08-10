Chipotle closes Dallas restaurant after rodent sightings

Related Coverage VIDEO: Mice scurry around Dallas Chipotle

DALLAS (AP) — Chipotle has temporarily closed a Dallas location where a diner posted video of rodents inside the restaurant.

A spokeswoman for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Wednesday that the restaurant will remain closed while the company thoroughly checks out the 100-year-old building in Dallas’ West End neighborhood.

Last month, a diner posted video online that showed three small rodents near a door, including one climbing a wall.

Denver-based Chipotle said at the time that a few mice got inside through a small gap in the building, and that the gap was repaired.

Chipotle has been working to convince customers that its food is safe since 2015 when its sales plunged after an E. coli outbreak.