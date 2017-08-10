Cedar Park City Council addressing Greg Kelley case and police training

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Thursday night the Cedar Park City Council will meet with legal staff behind closed doors to discuss Greg Kelley’s child sexual assault conviction currently being challenged in court.

The executive session agenda item includes looking at training, policies and procedures within the Cedar Park Police Department. Last week, during a hearing, a Texas Ranger taking another look at the case pointed to holes in the CPPD investigation, and said Kelley was denied due process.

KXAN has reached out to every Cedar Park City Council member and the mayor to get their thoughts on what, if anything, should happen moving forward, but have not received any responses.

City Manager Brenda Eivens put out the following statement Thursday afternoon:

We recognize that this is a sensitive and difficult situation for all involved. I am the person ultimately responsible for our city organization, including the police department. Providing professional public safety services and maintaining the trust of our community are our cornerstones. I will continue to monitor this matter and evaluate information as it becomes available. Regarding the ongoing legal proceedings, I must respect the integrity of the process and cannot comment further. As always, the men and women of the Cedar Park Police Department stand ready to serve our community and continue working with the District Attorney’s Office on this and other cases.”

