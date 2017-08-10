100 Williamson County cats could be killed if they’re not adopted

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The animal shelter in Georgetown is hoping the community will help a number of cats before their nine lives run out.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter announced Wednesday that it must find homes for 100 cats in three days, or it will have to start euthanizing them because it doesn’t have space to keep them all.

The organization called it a “heartbreaking decision” in a Facebook post. In the first 15 hours, the post was shared almost 3,000 times and received hundreds of comments from those interested in helping out.

To encourage adoptions, the shelter is offering $1 adoptions of cats and kittens Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is also searching for foster homes.

Regular adoption fees are $75. Potential cat parents must be 18 years or older, bring an ID and fill out adoption paperwork. The shelter is located at 1855 S.E. Innerloop, Georgetown.

The shelter is also looking for homes for dogs and a few rabbits as well.

Just last month, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter took in 40 cats from a Cedar Park home.