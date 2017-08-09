Woman reports being grabbed at Pflugerville Lake

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are warning people to be alert while spending time outdoors after a woman reported being grabbed while on a walk Tuesday night.

The woman was near Pflugerville Lake around 10 p.m. and was not hurt, according to a release. Police said the suspect was gone before officers arrived and they could not find him.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He was reportedly wearing red basketball shorts and no shirt.

PPD will continue to patrol the lake. It also released a series of steps to make sure people are aware of their surroundings:

If wearing headphones, make sure you can still hear what’s happening around you

Consider walking or running with a group at night

Keep your cell phone handy

Tell at least one person where and when you are running or walking

If you go out daily, consider changing your routine by switching your route or the time every few days