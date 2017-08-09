WATCH: Funeral for former Texas Gov. Mark White in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A funeral will be held Wednesday in Houston for former Texas Gov. Mark White, who died over the weekend at age 77.

White will then lie in state Thursday afternoon at the Texas Capitol in Austin. White, a Democrat who served as Texas governor from 1983 until 1987, fought kidney cancer for years. His family said White died Saturday in Houston.

White’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Second Baptist Church. On Thursday, White’s body will be transported from Houston to Austin where the former governor will lie in state, in the Capitol Rotunda, from noon until 3 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, with a private ceremony for White’s family.

KXAN.com will live stream the funeral in this story starting at 11 a.m.