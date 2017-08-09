VIDEO: Arlington father, son fight off armed robbers

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A store owner and his son weren’t having it when two men, armed with guns, came into their Arlington store and demanded money.

Security cameras were rolling when one of the robbers pointed a gun at the two men and hopped behind the counter. The store’s owner, Khurrum Monga, told KXAS his son started fighting back.

“When my son jumped in, I just followed him,” Monga said. “If something is going to happen, it’s going to happen to both of us.”

The second robber pulled out a gun and tried to get the upper hand but Monga and his son weren’t going to give up. The second robber decided enough was enough and it was time to leave, but the Mongas kept battling the first guy, dragging him back into the store.

Eventually, the second robber had to come back and pull the other robber out of the Mongas’ grip.

Police are still looking for the suspects.