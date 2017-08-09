Professional soccer to return to Austin in 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Division II soccer players will once again race across the pitch to score goals in Austin, after the United Soccer League announced Wednesday that it will return to the city for the 2019 season.

The USL will call the Circuit of the Americas in southeast Austin its home. The facility is building a new soccer field for the team that will hold 5,000 seats. CoTA is also home for the new FC Barcelona training academy.

The Austin Aztex, a team that joined the USL in 2015, stopped playing after the 2015 season. The team was playing at House Park but finished the season at the Reeves Athletic Complex after House Park was damaged during the 2015 Memorial Day flooding.

Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein is the new leader of the organization’s ownership group and has been working over the past two years to bring professional soccer back to Austin.

“I’m excited to help bring professional soccer back to Austin and want to thank the USL for helping in the process to secure a suitable venue to host a high-level soccer experience for our fans,” Epstein said. “Preparations for kickoff in 2019 are already underway.”