AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though emergency crews tried to remove a construction worker who was pinned underneath a concrete slab in southeast Austin, the man has died.

The Austin Fire Department received the call around 9:15 a.m. from a construction site at Wickersham Lane and Cromwell Circle.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

KXAN has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.