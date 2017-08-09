Officers, bystanders recognized for pulling car off cyclist

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When a bicyclist was pinned under a car, two Austin police officers and four bystanders jumped in to lift it and bring the woman to safety. On Wednesday, they were recognized for saving her life.

“I’ve seen a lot of wrecks, not someone that was still alive pinned like that,” said Officer Anthony Martin, who responded to the scene.

“I didn’t think she was going to make it,” Martin said. “It’s a miracle that she did.”

Martin and officers Christian Esquivel and Nabil Heath received Life Saving Awards at APD Headquarters. Bystanders John Sieflaff, Nikelle Meade, Casey Charvet and Reedy Signer were recognized with Distinguished Service Citations.

They were all in the right place at the right time on June 15. A car heading west on Sixth Street collided with a van at the intersection with Lamar Boulevard, and cyclist Jo Jo Mckibben was caught in the middle and pinned, according to a preliminary report. She received serious injuries, which interim Police Chief Brian Manley read out during the ceremony Wednesday at the request of Mckibben and her family, who attended the event.

“This had life-altering affects for many individuals, and it was completely unnecessary because of someone’s alleged poor choices,” said Manley.

Police say Katie Bykowski ran a red light that night, and faces intoxication assault charges.

Mckibbon’s father is suing the Driskell Hotel, Star Bar and Bykowski. The lawsuit claims the businesses served Bykowski too many drinks when she was clearly intoxicated.