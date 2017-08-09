Memphis teenager accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 children inside

KXAN Staff Published:
Two children were in a car when it was stolen by a suspect. The children were not harmed (NBC News)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KXAN) — Police in Memphis are searching for a teenager who they say carjacked a car with two young children inside Tuesday night.

The victim said her car was stolen when she went inside a store and left her car running outside with her 2-month-old and 4-year-old in the car. When she came back out, the 14-year-old suspect pushed her to the ground and took off in the car.

Police say the suspect abandoned the car a few blocks away. The children were not hurt.

“This could have been real bad, real bad, we are thankful the children were found safe,” said Memphis Police Officer Louis Brownlee, “but we also want to encourage everyone when you get out of your vehicle, turn your vehicles off, take your keys with you. Do not leave your vehicles unattended.”

In Texas, it is illegal to leave your car unattended while it is running.

