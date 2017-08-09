Manor ISD gets new schools as district prepares to double enrollment

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — As the start of school quickly approaches, the rush is on to finish two new schools in Manor. Lagos Elementary School is getting its finishing touches with new furniture, and teachers are getting their classrooms ready. At the Manor New Tech Middle School, construction crews are still trying to finish both the inside and outside to get it ready for the open house slated to happen on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Both schools will expand Manor ISD’s new tech learning approach, which is currently only taught at the high school level. Lagos Elementary school is going to be the first elementary school in the district to offer students project-based learning. The new tech learning starts with the design of these new buildings, where students won’t find traditional classrooms. Instead, they’ll see a lot of glass-enclosed rooms and open spaces. The idea with the new tech approach is to take learning outside the book and have students work collaboratively in groups to look at issues facing the community and come up with projects that can solve problems.

“We are preparing these kids for jobs that do not exist today. So there are very few jobs out there where you work in isolation, so we have to teach these kids how to communicate both orally, written, and collaborate with the team all for the good cause of their project,” says Christopher Smith, Principal, New Tech Middle School.

Six hundred students in grades 6-8 will start at the middle school, but it has a capacity to hold up to 900. The school is application based.

The district used money from a $124.9 million bond from 2014 to fund the construction as they prepare for massive growth within the district. Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery says within the next five years they are projecting the student population to double from 9,000 to 18,000.

Part of the project-based learning at the new elementary school will revolve around it being powered 100 percent by the sun.

“It’s a net zero school so it’s an opportunity for us to use solar to keep the school functional and then have the kids monitor that,” Avery says.

There’s also a large rain water collection system and a garden.

An open house for Lagos Elementary will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at 11817 Murchison St. in Manor. The New Tech Middle School will host its open house on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at 12116 Joyce Turner Dr. in Manor.

KXAN also checked with other Central Texas school districts to get an update on new or future schools planned:

Austin ISD – First day: Aug. 21

No new campuses.

Bond vote will take place in November. The plan includes funds to build at least two schools and modernize or expand 14 existing campuses.

Bastrop ISD – First day: Aug. 21

No new campuses and none under construction.

School board is considering whether to put a bond on the November ballot. Item will be taken up in their Aug. 15 board meeting.

Del Valle ISD – First day: Aug. 28

No new campuses.

Under construction: Newton Collins Elementary is expected to open next year.

Dripping Springs ISD – First day: Aug. 23

New campuses: Sycamore Springs Elementary is built for 850 students. Sycamore Springs Middle School is built for up to 1,200 students. The schools are next to each other, which is why they share the same name. Funding came from the district’s 2014 bond program.



Elgin ISD – First day: Aug. 16

No new campuses.

Georgetown ISD – First day: Aug. 17

New campus: Annie Purl Elementary is opening Aug. 14. It replaces the campus built in 1953.

Under construction: Wagner Middle School will be ready in November. The school is in the southeast part of Georgetown. Students are currently at the district’s Williams campus. That campus will become the district’s new administration building once the Wagner campus opens.

Both the Purl and Wagner projects are funded by the district’s 2015 bond program.

Hays CISD – First day: Aug. 28

No new campuses.

Two schools under construction. They are funded by a May 2017 bond: Elementary school in the southeast part of the district is opening in 2018. The district will choose a name for the campus later this fall. High school being built in the northwest part of the district is scheduled to open in 2019.



Lake Travis ISD – First day: Aug. 16

No new campuses and none under construction.

Bond election called for November.

Leander ISD – First day: Aug. 28

New Campus: Akin Elementary will serve Pre-K through 5th grade. It holds 800 students., with more than 700 expected to enroll on the first day. It’s paid for by 2007 bond money.

The district is considering whether to put a bond on the November ballot. The decision could come at their Aug. 17 board meeting.

Marble Falls ISD – First day: Aug. 28

No new campuses.

Pflugerville ISD – First day: Aug. 28

New campuses: Weiss High School is east of 130 and has a 2,500 capacity. It will open with just freshmen and sophomores. Mott Elementary is east of 130 and will have 850 students. Timmerman Elementary is a new campus in central Pflugerville. The district is still determining what to do with the old building. New stadium “The Pfield” will host its first football game on Aug. 31 when Pflugerville High School takes on Bowie High School

All the new campuses and the stadium were paid for with money from the 2014 bond.

Round Rock ISD – First day: Aug. 22

New campus: Pearson Ranch Middle School holds 1,100 students. It was paid for with 2014 bond money.



San Marcos CISD – First day: Aug. 28

No new campuses

The district passed a bond in May – including funding for a new elementary school to open in 2019.

Taylor ISD – First day: Aug. 16

No new campuses.

Under construction – projects funded by 2015 bond vote: New football stadium for the high school along with other sports facilities will be finished in December. Legacy Early College High School’s new campus will be finished in December. Students will start this school year in temporary classrooms.



Thrall ISD – First day: Aug. 28

New campus: Thrall High School is opening this year. Previous to this year, the high school and middle school used the same building. Now, they’ll be on separate campuses – with the middle school staying in the old building. The new high school holds 450 students and is paid for by the May 2015 bond. The district actually had a district of innovation plan, which would have allowed the school to start early, but they decided to go with the later date to give time to finish construction of the new campus.

