Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of former UT track athlete

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Joseph Cantu has been sentenced to six years probation for the fatal hit-and-run of former University of Texas track athlete Philip Wood.

Cantu was found guilty in June of failure to stop and render aid in the March 2, 2014 hit-and-run collision.

Cantu, who was 34 years old at the time of the collision on North MoPac Expressway, turned himself in to police a week afterward.

Court documents showed Cantu admitted to hitting Philip Wood as the 23-year-old was walking across the freeway around 2 a.m. Parts of Cantu’s Chevrolet Malibu were found at the scene and were tracked back to him when he went to get his car repaired.

Cantu’s sentences was handed down Tuesday night. On top of probation, Cantu was sentenced to 200 hours of community service restitution, ignition interlock for half of the probation term, court-ordered panel for DWI offenders, treatment and counseling as recommended, letter of apology to victim’s family and no alcohol consumption during the probation term.

Cantu was also sentenced to serve two nights in jail each year during probation on two specific dates. The first is Jan. 30 (Wood’s birthday), and second is March 2 (the date of the crash).

Cantu’s attorney Charles Baird called the sentence “vindictive and petty.”

Wood is from Yardley, Pennsylvania. He ran for the UT Track and Field team for three years as a long distance and cross country runner, KXAN reported in 2014. He last ran for the university in spring 2012.