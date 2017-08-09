Liz Carpenter Splash Pad back open after water leak

Published:
Liz Carpenter Splash Pad in Austin. (Austin PARD)
Liz Carpenter Splash Pad in Austin. (Austin PARD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Liz Carpenter Splash Pad is back open after the control board that runs the pad was damaged last week due to a water leak.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department closed the splash pad at Butler Park on Aug. 5 as the department waited for a new part to come in. On Wednesday, PARD said crews have been working to make the repairs and the pad is back open.

Last summer, the same splash pad was closed twice due to equipment issues. The Liz Carpenter location is one of 11 splash pads across the city.

