Krispy Kreme creates new chocolate glazed doughnut for solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chocolate lovers! The wait for your new favorite Krispy Kreme doughnut is over.

Krispy Kreme is making its first ever chocolate glazed doughnut, which is obviously a very important moment in Doughnut History.

But there’s a catch — you’ll only be able to get it for one day.

“Why?” you may ask. Because the doughnuts debut is to celebrate the darkness that will take over parts of the U.S. when the solar eclipse passes through on Aug. 21.

The doughnut will be like the classic Krispy Kreme original glaze but will be covered in a chocolate glaze instead. YUM!

If your taste buds can’t wait until August 21, you can get an early taste of the limited-time doughnut during “Hot Light” hours on August 19 and 20.

Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward says, “The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.”

To find your closest location, click here.