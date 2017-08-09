Houston police nix use of Whataburger order numbers at crime scenes

The Associated Press Published:
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes.

Officers are not allowed to use the distinctive orange-colored, tent-shaped numbers Whataburger customers receive so that orders can be brought to their tables.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says there were concerns use of the markers amounted to a police endorsement of Whataburger.

She says the action was taken following the shooting death in March of a young woman. Officers who were waiting on crime-scene investigators wanted to mark bullet casings and other evidence and borrowed the order numbers from a nearby Whataburger.

Photos of the markers received online attention, as Whataburger is a popular Texas destination, similar to In-N-Out Burger in California.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s