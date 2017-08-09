Help Clear the Shelters with Bark&Zoom

Bark&Zoom, Austin’s newest fastest pet hotel and parking facility located on ABIA grounds, visited Studio 512 to discuss their Clear the Shelters sponsorship. Bark&Zoom would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about Bark&Zoom, visit them across the street from the Austin airport at 2601 Cardinal Lane. Call (512) 817-BARK or go to BarkAndZoom.com for more details.

 

 

 

