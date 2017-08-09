Friend of Taylor hit-and-run victim describes moments before crash

Darina Mitchell visits the spot where her friend was hit and killed by a driver that took off (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets).
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Most nights Darina Mitchell and her best friend Sharonda Barrett would walk down Old Thorndale Road. The route is now a reminder of the crash that took Barrett’s life on Saturday, Aug. 5. 

“I just remember getting hit in the shoulder and almost fell but I caught myself,” explains Mitchell. “When I looked up, I saw the truck just like smack her from behind and she went up and flew forward.”

Police said the vehicle was traveling west on Old Thorndale when it hit the girls, who were walking westbound along the road. Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that truck took off. Taylor police say a Department of Public Safety helicopter helped search for the truck Wednesday morning. The vehicle may have been a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets talks with Mitchell about the moments leading up to the crash.

