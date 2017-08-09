Former APD officer sues department, Acevedo over firing

Related Coverage APD officer who has been suspended 4 times is ‘fired’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer fired in 2016 is now suing the department, saying his employment was wrongfully terminated.

The Austin Police Department, the police monitor, former Chief Art Acevedo and additional command staff are named in the suit.

Carlos Saldivar, who worked as a firearms instructor for the department, was fired on Feb. 23, 2016 — after previous suspensions — for leaving work early in August 2015 and not telling a supervisor.

In the lawsuit, Saldivar states no supervisors were available, so he got the permission of his colleagues before leaving. The absence, the lawsuit claims, lasted only around 25 minutes and was to pick up a fellow officer from the airport.

Saldivar claims in the lawsuit that officers had previously been allowed to leave early or come in late and assigned duties were always completed.

Around the same time, Internal Affairs determined Saldivar falsely claimed a commander threatened him during a meeting in order to create a retaliation claim.

In 2008, Saldivar was suspended for 95 days for continuing to have a sexual relationship with a superior after he was told to end it, in violation of department policy.

In 2005 and 2001, he was suspended for one day each for being dishonest. Due to Saldivar’s “pattern of behavior,” Chief Acevedo decided his indefinite suspension was the appropriate course of action.

The lawsuit says Saldivar has been unable to find work because of the details published online on the police monitor’s website. He has used his savings, children’s college fund and 401k to help support his family, the lawsuit continues.

Saldivar is seeking more than $1 million from the city.