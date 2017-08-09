Austin votes to set maximum tax rate, increasing rates by nearly 14 percent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is poised to set the proposed property tax rate at the maximum amount of 46.51 cents per $100 of taxable value, which is 2 cents higher than the rollback tax. But before it can do that, there will be two public meetings for citizens to weigh in on the rate increase. The current effective tax rate is 41.07 cents–which if the maximum is approved later this summer, will ibe an increase of 13.2 percent.

On Wednesday, the council voted 6-4 on the proposed maximum tax rate for Fiscal Year 2017-18. The current proposal has the city entering into an interlocal agreement with the Austin Independent School District to “provide funding for services that serve a municipal purpose,” according to the council agenda. It would work as a tax swap with AISD to reduce some of the funds recaptured by the state and given to less property rich school districts across Texas.

Wednesday’s approval doesn’t necessarily require the adoption of a higher tax rate. It just “merely sets the ceiling” of what the city council can consider after adopting the city’s budget. However, state law currently allows voters to protest a tax increase above 8 percent, which is called the “rollback rate.”

The “rollback” tax was one of the main agenda items during this year’s legislative session. Austin Mayor Steve Adler has been outspoken about the state’s push for local tax reform, stating city services would suffer if there was a cap on the amount of money the city could take in.

“Fifteen million dollars–which is what we would be putting at risk from this bill. $15 million is a big piece of a budget that mostly goes to public safety,” said Adler earlier this year.

Council Member Ellen Troxclair was one of the four council members (Delia Garza, Ora Houston and Jimmy Flannigan) who voted against the tax rate.

“It is so upsetting to me to know there so many people in the city who are struggling with property taxes and affordability, and the City decides they can afford an 8 percent tax increase year after year. I was opposed to the 8 percent, and now we’re even exceeding that rate,” said Troxclair in a release. “It’s outrageous. I will be absolutely the first person to sign a petition for a rollback election, and I will lead the opposition in opposing a 14 percent tax increase.”

Austinites will get a chance to voice their concerns at two public hearings. The first one is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 17 and the second one is on Aug. 31. Both will be held during the regularly scheduled council meetings at city hall.

After the hearings, the council can adopt the tax rate proposed or a lower tax rate. The vote on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 11.