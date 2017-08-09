Attorney general’s lawsuit over sanctuary cities bill dismissed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday he was disappointed a U.S. district court judge refused his request to consolidate multiple lawsuits filed against Senate Bill 4, known as the sanctuary cities bill.

Less than a day after Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 4 into law on May 7, Paxton filed the lawsuit asking the court to uphold the constitutionality of the law, in what was described as an attempt to set a precedent that would deter future lawsuits.

Paxton vowed to continue fighting for the bill, adding that Wednesday’s ruling has no effect on the merits of SB 4 cases still pending in San Antonio. Judge Sam Sparks signed the dismissal on Tuesday.

SB 4 is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1. “We were first to file a lawsuit concerning SB 4, filed this case in the only proper court, and moved quickly to consolidate other lawsuits against SB 4 in Austin,” Attorney General Paxton said.

“The health, safety, and welfare of Texans is not negotiable. We’re disappointed with the court’s ruling and look forward to pressing our winning arguments in the San Antonio cases and beyond (if necessary) on this undoubtedly constitutional law.”

Manny Garcia, deputy executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, said, “It was ludicrous for the AG to sue advocates who are using their first amendment right to make sure Texas families are not torn apart. Thankfully this nonsense has no place in court.”