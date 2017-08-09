Alamo Drafthouse admits violation for women-only ‘Wonder Woman’ screening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What was supposed to be a celebration of women’s empowerment at the movies turned into accusations of discrimination, and now the theater that hosted the event admitted it should have taken a different tact.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas acknowledged in a letter to the city of Austin that its event advertising for two women-only Wonder Woman screenings in June violated Austin’s non-discrimination policy. According to the letter, an individual filed a complaint against the theater chain.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the company posted on its website ahead of the June 6 screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse Ritz. It also wrote that everyone working at the screening would be female.

The screenings sold out, and found both support and criticism on social media.

In a letter dated July 18, Alamo Drafthouse’s director of real estate and development Missy Renolds wrote, while the theater advertised a “Women Only” screening, it didn’t deny admission to any men who bought tickets. It also added that a portion of the proceeds were donated to the League of Women’s Voters.

The letter also included a counter-offer to the unnamed complainant’s settlement. While the complainant is requesting the company forfeit all revenue from the event and pay a settlement, Alamo Drafthouse instead writes it will change its company and social media policies, post an apology on its Facebook page, share a letter the complainant writes with its staff and give the complainant a free Wonder Woman DVD.