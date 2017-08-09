5 dogs found dead inside Florida pet resort that caught fire

Five dogs were found dead after a fire at the Almost Home Pet Resort in Valrico, Fla. (WFLA Photo)
VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters made a sad discovery inside a pet resort outside of Tampa, Fla., that caught fire on Tuesday night: five dead dogs were found inside the burned business.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said at 8:30 p.m. HCFR received a 911 call about a fire at the Almost Home Pet Resort located at 513 St Cloud Ave. N. in Valrico.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters knocked the flames down. The majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

While searching the building, firefighters found five dead dogs inside the pet resort.

These animals have been turned over to animal control.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

