Woman hit, killed while running across I-35 identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 25-year-old woman killed while crossing Interstate 35 northbound last week has been identified.

Police say Kenyae Monique Dixon was trying to run across the highway from east to west just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 when she was hit by a 2006 Kia driving northbound on North I-35, just north of US 183.

Dixon was almost hit by a vehicle in the middle lane before running in front of the Kia, police said. Officers say the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed when the woman was struck.

The driver of the Kia immediately stopped after hitting the woman. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:37 p.m.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5594. This was Austin’s 36th fatal traffic crash and the 38th fatality of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 39 fatal traffic crashes and 39 traffic fatalities, police said.