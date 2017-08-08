WATCH: Driver caught on dash cam video ditching dog

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man’s personal dash cam video showing a driver ditching a dog is generating outrage online.

Jerit Gaddis was driving in the Seminole Heights community around 6:30 p.m. Monday with his dash cam recording.

The video shows a car in front of him stopping in the area of North Boulevard and West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The back door opens and a dog leaps out of the car before the driver speeds off.

The dog is seen running after the vehicle in an effort to catch up. Gaddis believes the car was a 4-door gold Chevy Cavalier, possibly a mid-90s model. Gaddis says the dog was a light yellowish-brown colored red nose pit bull that was not neutered.

He tried to get the dog but was unable to.

The incident was reported to Tampa police and Gaddis says Hillsborough County Animal Control is working the case.

He was told by an animal control officer that felony or misdemeanor charges will likely be filed against that person.

Hillsborough County Pet Resources released this statement to News Channel 8:

Hillsborough County Pet Resources is investigating a Monday evening incident in which a motorist appears to release a dog onto a Seminole Heights road, then drive away. Animal Control officers are reviewing dash-cam video of the incident taken by a nearby motorist. Anyone who has information on the incident or the identity of the driver is encouraged to contact Animal Control at (813) 744-5660. Pet Resources officials remind anyone facing difficulty caring for a dog or cat that the PRC shelter on Falkenburg Road is an open admissions shelter and accepts all dogs, cats, puppies or kittens regardless of age, breed, size, or medical condition. Abandoning an animal on the side of the road is never an acceptable option and could leave the pet owner facing animal cruelty or neglect charges.