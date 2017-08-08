VIDEO: Driver draws gun on another driver in North Texas

LANCASTER, Texas (KXAN/KXAS) — A North Texas woman said another driver pulled a gun on her during a road rage incident and she captured the entire incident on cellphone.

KXAS reports the man told police he was acting in self defense and was in fear of his life when he noticed the woman approach him with something in her hand, which he believed to be a weapon. The object in her hand turned out to be the cellphone.

Victoria Best said she was just driving to work last Friday on Interstate 35 when she says the driver in front of her suddenly started hitting his brakes.

Worried that he was going to cause a crash, Best said she started recording video of the driver with her cellphone as she drove by him. She didn’t realize he pulled a gun on her until she looked at the video later.

“It was really the look on his face that scared me the most,” Best told KXAS. “I wasn’t sure if I wasn’t recording if he would have shot me. It was a lot of things going through my mind. I was just scared most of all because I didn’t .. I could have died.”

Lancaster police say tips helped them identify the man, who came in voluntarily for questioning.

Best, who drives a bus for a living, says she wants justice. “For him to point a gun at me, and I don’t feel like I did anything wrong.”

Police have not released the man’s identity, but tell KXAS charges will be filed as early as Tuesday. The possible charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or deadly conduct, police said.