VIDEO: Burglars steal nearly $20K worth of STIHL power tools

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A business owner in Buda says thieves broke in and stole nearly $20,000 worth of power tools over the weekend.

Brooks Gregory of A-Line Outdoor Equipment says surveillance cameras caught two suspects burglarizing the business, which is located along Interstate 35, around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Video shows the burglars using a pry bar and hammer to break into the door.

Once inside, Gregory says the suspects stole 32 STIHL outdoor power tools on display. The camera pointing to the parking lot shows the suspects loading all the stolen items into a pickup truck but the license plate is covered.

In June, three suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary of two San Marcos hardware stores.

If you recognize the suspects in the video, you can call the Buda Police Department at (512) 393-7896.