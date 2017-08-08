VIDEO: Burglars steal nearly $20K worth of STIHL power tools

By Published: Updated:
Suspects stealing thousands of dollars worth of STIHL power tools at Buda business. (Courtesy: A-Line)
Suspects stealing thousands of dollars worth of STIHL power tools at Buda business. (Courtesy: A-Line)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A business owner in Buda says thieves broke in and stole nearly $20,000 worth of power tools over the weekend.

Brooks Gregory of A-Line Outdoor Equipment says surveillance cameras caught two suspects burglarizing the business, which is located along Interstate 35, around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Video shows the burglars using a pry bar and hammer to break into the door.

Once inside, Gregory says the suspects stole 32 STIHL outdoor power tools on display. The camera pointing to the parking lot shows the suspects loading all the stolen items into a pickup truck but the license plate is covered.

In June, three suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary of two San Marcos hardware stores.

If you recognize the suspects in the video, you can call the Buda Police Department at (512) 393-7896.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s