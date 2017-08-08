The Winter Olympics are coming: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take the throne

NBC Olympics.com Published: Updated:

The Winter Olympics are coming. Who will win the battle and claim their seat on the throne this February in PyeongChang?

Until then, your favorite Olympic stars are taking a seat on our throne. Check out the gallery below for a look at Lindsey Vonn, Ashley Wagner, Gus Kenworty and dozens more U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls striking their best royal poses.

Winter Olympians

