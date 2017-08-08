The Winter Olympics are coming: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take the throne

The Winter Olympics are coming. Who will win the battle and claim their seat on the throne this February in PyeongChang?
Until then, your favorite Olympic stars are taking a seat on our throne. Check out the gallery below for a look at Lindsey Vonn, Ashley Wagner, Gus Kenworty and dozens more U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls striking their best royal poses.
Winter Olympians
Winter Olympians x
Latest Galleries
-
Winter Olympians
-
Olympic hopefuls sit on the throne
-
Cowboys beat Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game
-
Operation: Warrior’s Path retreat in Dripping Springs
-
Operation: Warrior’s Path retreat in Dripping Springs
-
Firefighters put out fire in downtown high-rise
-
Mississippi Plane Crash
-
Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society
-
Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society
-
Home burglaries in Morningwood subdivision