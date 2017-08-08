Suburban, golf carts stolen from Hays CISD

By Published:
Hays CISD - Hays Consolidated Independent School District (KXAN File Photo)
Hays CISD - Hays Consolidated Independent School District (KXAN File Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officials recovered a school district’s stolen Chevy Suburban with the help of GPS locator beacons.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District reported its transportation department discovered the SUV and at least two golf carts were missing Monday morning from their main office along Interstate 35. The spokesperson for HCISD tells KXAN they believe the burglary happened sometime Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Kyle Police Department is handling the investigation. It is not clear if the golf carts have been recovered as of Tuesday morning.

The school district’s fleet of Suburbans is equipped with GPS locator beacons, similar to those used on many Central Texas school buses, according to Hays CISD. In May, KXAN Investigates reported on the GPS system that monitored drivers’ speed.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s