Suburban, golf carts stolen from Hays CISD

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officials recovered a school district’s stolen Chevy Suburban with the help of GPS locator beacons.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District reported its transportation department discovered the SUV and at least two golf carts were missing Monday morning from their main office along Interstate 35. The spokesperson for HCISD tells KXAN they believe the burglary happened sometime Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Kyle Police Department is handling the investigation. It is not clear if the golf carts have been recovered as of Tuesday morning.

The school district’s fleet of Suburbans is equipped with GPS locator beacons, similar to those used on many Central Texas school buses, according to Hays CISD. In May, KXAN Investigates reported on the GPS system that monitored drivers’ speed.