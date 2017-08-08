SH 45SW toll on track to open in 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on SH 45 Southwest has been underway for almost a year, and for Andrew Martin who lives in southwest Travis County, the time for the project to be complete can’t come fast enough. SH 45SW will be the new 3.6-mile toll road, with two lanes in each direction; connecting MoPac eastward to the improved FM 1626 in Hays County.

“We want the road, I’m excited about the access to the east without having to go up to Slaughter,” said Martin.

Work is currently being done on the various connector ramps that will make it easy for drivers to get from SH 45SW to MoPac Expressway and FM 1626. Martin welcomes the improvements but reminds everyone to watch out for dangers in the meantime. Officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority say the SH 45 SW project is on schedule to open in 2019.

“If you’re pulling out of the neighborhood and there’s oncoming traffic, there’s really nothing to warn anybody down here that could be going as fast as 70 mph that there’s a dead stop,” explained Martin. “You’re kind of sitting there at the mercy of whether or not they recognize you’ve had to stop in the road.”

While there are signs alerting drivers to expect large vehicles, construction vehicles cross the road to move from one work zone to the other. The project will also straighten out SH 45SW where drivers come around a blind curve.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Traffic Reporter Amanda Dugan shows you the current status of the project.