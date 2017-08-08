Restaurant owner accused of inappropriately touching underage employee

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A restaurant owner was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly inappropriately touched an employee who was younger than 17.

Babloo Singh, 50, faces an indecency with child sexual contact charge. Online records show Singh is the owner of Leander Diner, at 2701 S. US 183.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened around May 27. The victim told police Singh touched her breast and buttocks while she was doing dishes, and also told her “he enjoyed sex and that he wouldn’t say anything if they had sex together.”

Later, police had the victim call Singh and confront him. During the call he apologized and didn’t deny what happened, documents show.

The investigator also reported he spoke with a former employee, who reported “similar instances of inappropriate behavior.”

Singh is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.