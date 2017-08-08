Recent rains help lift a few burn bans this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Typically, the month of August brings an average of 2.35″ of rainfall to the Austin area. However, well more than that fell across the KXAN viewing area on Monday alone.

A complex storm system slid into Central Texas during the overnight hours early Monday morning, bringing substantial heavy rain and, eventually, flash flooding to Llano and western Burnet counties. Over 7″ of rain fell between Llano and east of of Lake Buchanan. As for our metro counties, 3-5″ totals took over much of Williamson and Travis counties.

Shortly after, county commissioners decided to lift the burn ban that had been in place for Burnet, Williamson and Travis counties for weeks. However, Hays county says it plans to keep its burn plan in place due to drier conditions that are expected to return later this week. Hays county tweeted out, “Hold off outdoor burning, even if you had rain.” While parts of Hays county did receive some healthy 3″ rainfall totals, most of the county received 2″-3″ of rain. It’s not quite as substantial as what much of Travis and Williamson counties received.

Whether your burn ban was lifted or not, Aug. 7 will now go down as the 7th wettest August day ever at ABIA (2.87″ broke the daily record of 1.06″ set in 1995), and 14th wettest at Camp Mabry.