New brewery slated to open in downtown Austin in 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While there are a couple of bars geared towards craft beer in downtown Austin, the area has been void of a brewery for the past five years. But that is changing as Central District Brewing announces its plans to bring brewing back to the downtown area.

Central District Brewing, owned by East Holly, LLC., recently inked a five-year contract with the Austin Convention Center to lease the property at 417 Red River St. The brewpub will take over a 3,580-square-foot space which is just down the block from the Austin Convention Center.

The brewery is owned by Austinites Julie Ballato and Angela Duley. Duley’s husband, Adam, who was an apprentice at The Lost Abbey and Port Brewing in California, will be the head brewer.

“We want to create a community spot for locals and a space where travelers feel welcomed. It will be a unique place where we can share our city’s history and write the next chapter of brewing craft beer in downtown Austin,” said Ballato in a release.

The owners expect to be open for business in late 2018. Lovejoy’s, which closed in 2012, was the last brewery operating in downtown Austin.