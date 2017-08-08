Murder suspect chased by police crashes into Hutto auto shop parking lot

By Published: Updated:
A chase involving a murder suspect comes to an end outside Christian Brothers Automotive at 580 US 79 in Hutto. Aug. 8, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
A chase involving a murder suspect comes to an end outside Christian Brothers Automotive at 580 US 79 in Hutto. Aug. 8, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect wanted in a double homicide in Kansas was caught by police in Hutto after officers used spike strips to stop a chase.

According to a post on the Hutto Police Department Facebook page, an alert police supervisor helped Taylor police catch a murder suspect they were pursuing.

The suspect lost control and crashed into two cars in the parking lot of Christian Brothers Automotive at 580 US 79 — just east of State Highway 130 — sometime before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s