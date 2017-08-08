Murder suspect chased by police crashes into Hutto auto shop parking lot

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect wanted in a double homicide in Kansas was caught by police in Hutto after officers used spike strips to stop a chase.

According to a post on the Hutto Police Department Facebook page, an alert police supervisor helped Taylor police catch a murder suspect they were pursuing.

The suspect lost control and crashed into two cars in the parking lot of Christian Brothers Automotive at 580 US 79 — just east of State Highway 130 — sometime before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.