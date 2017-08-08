Motorcyclist killed while popping a wheelie in northeast Austin

Related Coverage Motorcyclist dies after crashing into fence in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 48-year-old motorcyclist died after he lost control while accelerating in northeast Austin last week.

Austin police say the crash happened on Pearl Retreat Lane in between East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2 around 6:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist, identified as Tracy Allen Dam, was riding his Ducati at a high rate of speed when he pulled alongside another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The motorcyclist then rode southbound in the northbound lane when he “accelerated quickly” and appeared to pop a wheelie. Police say while up on one wheel the motorcyclist lost control, jumped the curb and didn’t come to a stop until he struck a fence across the street.

Dam was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.