Injuries mount for Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Training camp injuries are starting to pile up as the Longhorns are into their second week of training camp. Not only is the list of players banged up growing, but there are some guys expected to play major roles in the upcoming season. UT released the names of players that missed all or part of Tuesday’s practice, Junior OL Terrell Cuney (concussion), junior OL Elijah Rodriguez (high ankle sprain), sophomore DE Malcolm Roach (turf toe sprain), redshirt freshman DL Andrew Fitzgerald (knee hyper extension), and sophomore RB Kyle Porter (shoulder sprain).

Roach is a preseason All-Big 12 defensive end who recorded 33 tackles and 3 sacks in 2016. Rodriguez has been getting reps at the starting right tackle spot during training camp. Porter is battling for the lead running back spot alongside Chris Warren. Warren went down with a knee injury at Oklahoma State last season in the 4th game of the season. Neither Porter or Warren has been able to separate themselves according to Running backs coach and assistant head coach Stan Drayton. “I wish I had a bell cow right to be quite honest with you,” said Drayton. “Right now I have a committee of backs competing for a spot. I don’t think a bell cow has emerged at this point. He’s able to play fast he’s actually playing faster than anybody in the room because of his knowledge in the system but he still has a lot of work to do now. I’m not ready to anoint Kyle Porter

The thing he’s doing the best right now is he’s respecting the game he’s been a little bit of a lethargic football player in the past in regards to practice. I think he’s becoming a better practice player and I think he needs to continue to do that for the rest of his career.”

Longhorns did get some big recruiting news. Tight end Malcolm Epps from Spring Dekaney in the Houston area committed to Texas. The 6-6, 220 pound Epps is a four-star recruit and had originally committed to Alabama. Epps is also an outstanding basketball player who was offered by Texas. So far there is no word if he’ll try to play both sports.

Epps gives Texas 17 commitments for the 2018 recruiting class which is ranked 2nd best in the nation behind Ohio State according to 247sports.com