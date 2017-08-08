Ford pinpoints why carbon monoxide leaks in police vehicles are happening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ford Motor Company says they have a better idea of why carbon monoxide leaks are happening in police patrol vehicles.

The company says while the investigation is ongoing, they believe the problem has to do with modifications done to the Explorers when they’re turned into patrol cars.

“We discovered that some police interceptor utilities had holes and gaps in the rear of vehicles which were not properly sealed after being modified with police equipment after leaving the factory,” the company said in a video released Monday.

Ford says those modifications include adding flashing emergency lights to the roof of the car and strobe lights in the rear lift gate and tail light. The company says they are working with law enforcement agencies, including the Austin Police Department to address carbon monoxide concerns.

Ford says they will cover the cost for repairs in every vehicle with concerns over carbon monoxide. APD has removed all of its nearly 400 Ford Explorers after 20 officers tested positive for high levels of carbon monoxide.