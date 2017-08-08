Figure skating 101: Inside the 2018 Olympic venue

All figure skating events will be held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, part of the Gangneung Olympic Park within the Gangneung coastal cluster. Constructed specifically for the 2018 Games, the arena will contain two rinks – one each for training and competition – and will also play host to the short track speed skating competition.

The arena has a seating capacity of 12,000.

The skating area must be rectangular and if possible should measure 60 meters (196 feet, 10 inches) by 30 meters (98 feet, five inches); it cannot exceed this size. The minimum rink size is 56 meters (183 feet, nine inches) by 26 meters (85 feet, four inches).

The venue was used for the Four Continents Championships in February 2017, where more than 100 skaters from 14 countries participated. Winners at that event were The U.S.’ Nathan Chen (men’s), Japan’s Mai Mihara (ladies), Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (ice dance) and China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (pairs).