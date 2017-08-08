Curling 101: Inside the 2018 Olympic venue

Curling will be held at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Three events, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles curling, will be contested in the Centre during the Olympics, while mixed team curling will be contested during the Paralympics.

Opened in 1998, the Curling Centre was the only venue in the Gangneung Olympic Park to have been built before PyeongChang was chosen as the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Major events held there include the 1999 Winter Asian Games, 2007 Short Track World Championships and 2011 World Figure Skating Championships.

To prepare for the Games, additional construction was done from December 2015 to December 2016. It has a seating capacity of 3,500.

The rink features four sheets of curling ice. Each playing surface is 150 feet and 11 inches long and 15 feet and seven inches wide, 2.5 times the length of a bowling lane.

In March 2017, the World Wheelchair Curling Championships were held in the Gangneung Curling Centre. The opening day of the championships also marked one year out to the 2018 Winter Paralympics, and celebrations included a performance by K-Pop band Apink and an appearance by figure skater and two-time Olympic medalist Yuna Kim. Kim, who is retired from competition but is serving as an official ambassador for her home country’s Games, threw the opening stone of the curling championships.

The Gangneung Curling Centre will be in use every day of the Olympics, from the first round robin games on February 8th, the day before the Opening Ceremony, to the final of the women’s tournament on February 25th, the day of the Closing Ceremony.