Country singer Glen Campbell dies after battle with Alzheimer’s

WKRN Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Glen Campbell performs during the Alzheimer's Association Evening with Glen Campbell at The Library of Congress on May 16, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Glen Campbell performs during the Alzheimer's Association Evening with Glen Campbell at The Library of Congress on May 16, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Glen Campbell has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011. He was moved to a long-term care facility outside of Nashville in 2014.

Earlier this year, his wife said Campbell was unable to play guitar anymore.

Campbell’s career spanned five decades, and songs like, “Gentle On My Mind” and “Galveston” made him one of the elite singers of the late 60s and early 70s.

Campbell won five Grammy, seven ACM and two CMA awards. He was inducted into the Country Hall of Fame in 2005.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s