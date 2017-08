Related Coverage Local committee seeks to add digital billboards in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group is asking Austinites to sign a public petition in hopes to bring digital billboards to the city.

Officials with Sign On Austin say a network of digital billboards would allow emergency services access to the signs for amber alerts and other warnings. Sign On Austin is a coalition of local employers and non-profit groups.

The city currently has a ban on new billboards.

The coalition hopes to get 20,000 signatures withing 6 months. A link to that petition can be found here.