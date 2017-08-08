Biathlon 101: The 2018 Olympic venue

Biathlon events will be held at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games located in the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster. The PyeongChang Mountain Cluster will host the complete Nordic Olympic sports program including cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic combined. The sliding events of bobsled, luge and skeleton will also be found in Alpensia.

The venues are nestled in the heart of the Taebaek Mountains, the main mountain range of the Korean Peninsula.

During warm weather months, the PyeongChang biathlon course doubles as a public golf course in Alpensia. In 2008, Alpensia hosted their first World Cup biathlon event and on year later, the course was used for the 2009 International Biathlon Union World Championships. The World Cup returned to Korea in 2017, one year ahead of the Olympic Games.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization the name Alpensia is a combination of “Alpen,” “Asia” and “Fantasia” together meaning “fantastic Alps of Asia.”