Australian teenager suffers mysterious bites all over legs after beach trip

VICTORIA, Australia (KXAN) — In Texas, we’re familiar with flesh eating bacteria, but flesh eating sea fleas? Apparently that exists in Australia.

Over the weekend, 16-year-old Sam Kanizay said he put his legs into the water at Brighton Beach in Victoria and what happened next was something out of a horror film. According to the New York Times, 30 minutes after Kanizay stepped out of the water, his ankles were covered in blood.

Doctors and scientists say sea lice, also known as marine isopods, were the culprits.

To see what was in the water, Kanizay’s father went back to the water and dropped in raw meat and captured the creatures in a vial.

However, when the New York Times spoke to a professor at the University of New South Wales about what was captured in the video, they said the animals in the video were not sea lice, but another group of small scavengers called amphipods, which are not known to bite humans.