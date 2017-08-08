Austin’s new Central Library has a grand opening date

By Published:
Austin Public Library under construction (KXAN Photo)
Austin Public Library under construction (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over budget and behind schedule, Austin’s new Central Library finally has a grand opening date.

The city says the collection of books from the Faulk Central Library are currently getting packed up to be ready for their move to the new library located at 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. The grand opening date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14 and continuing through mid-September, customers will have limited access to the books at Faulk Central Library. Customers will only be able to access the 1st and 2nd floors of the collection, pick up holds and use the public computers/WiFi. The entire 3rd floor will not be accessible until everything is moved over to the new Central Library.

The entire Faulk location will close Saturday, Sept. 16.

With a price tag that ended up at $125 million, the new downtown library was originally scheduled to open in November of 2016. The Central Library Project started as a $90 million bond in 2006. Seven years later, city council approved $30 million more. In 2016, another $5 million was approved to finish the project.

The library will cost roughly $11 million to maintain year-round. Officials say not all of that money will come from taxpayers. They will charge for underground parking, a cafe that will help pay the buildings rent, an event center people will pay to use, and about a dozen weddings are already scheduled for the rooftop garden.

The city is expected to give a tour of the new library Tuesday morning. KXAN.com will update this story with the new video/photographs of inside the building.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s