Austin to see more clinics providing HIV preventative meds

By Published:
FILE - Doctor's office (KXAN Photo)
FILE - Doctor's office (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Within the next 5 months, two more clinics are scheduled to open and provide Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, free of charge. PrEP is an anti-HIV medication that’s approved by the FDA.

Currently, just two locations provide the service in Austin: the Kind Clinic and the Center for Health Empowerment (CHE).

The move comes more than a year and half after the Austin Area Comprehensive HIV Planning Council wrote a letter to the mayor and city council, asking for help to fund the preventative medication.

“After the letter was sent, you know our hope was that some funding would be available in Austin but when we realized that wasn’t happening, then we decided to organize as a community and see how we can offer these services. And that’s actually how one of the first PrEP clinics in Austin started,” AIDS Services of Austin Director of Prevention Alberto Barragan said. “It was completely all volunteer, it was all people from all the different agencies working together to make something happen because we knew it was important for the community.”

As KXAN reported last year, other cities have already integrated PrEP into their HIV prevention strategies. Houston, Dallas and San Antonio have expanded access to the prevention medication. Nationally, San Francisco reported a record low HIV infection rate after employing PrEP now three years ago, as a core part of the city’s campaign to eliminate new infections.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Kylie McGivern sits down with someone currently taking PrEP, who talks about the need in our community. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s