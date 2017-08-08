Austin to see more clinics providing HIV preventative meds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Within the next 5 months, two more clinics are scheduled to open and provide Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP, free of charge. PrEP is an anti-HIV medication that’s approved by the FDA.

Currently, just two locations provide the service in Austin: the Kind Clinic and the Center for Health Empowerment (CHE).

The move comes more than a year and half after the Austin Area Comprehensive HIV Planning Council wrote a letter to the mayor and city council, asking for help to fund the preventative medication.

“After the letter was sent, you know our hope was that some funding would be available in Austin but when we realized that wasn’t happening, then we decided to organize as a community and see how we can offer these services. And that’s actually how one of the first PrEP clinics in Austin started,” AIDS Services of Austin Director of Prevention Alberto Barragan said. “It was completely all volunteer, it was all people from all the different agencies working together to make something happen because we knew it was important for the community.”

As KXAN reported last year, other cities have already integrated PrEP into their HIV prevention strategies. Houston, Dallas and San Antonio have expanded access to the prevention medication. Nationally, San Francisco reported a record low HIV infection rate after employing PrEP now three years ago, as a core part of the city’s campaign to eliminate new infections.

