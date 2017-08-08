Arson investigators asking for your help identifying person of interest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person of interest was seen leaving a northeast Austin business hours before firefighters responded to a fire there.

Crews arrived to find the Sanmina machine shop at 9100 Cameron Rd., near East Rundberg Lane, on fire at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the person, who appears to be masked, leaving the business at 1:47 a.m. The person of interest was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white socks.

He also appears to be wearing glasses and has facial hair. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call the Austin Fire Department Arson Section at 512-974-0240 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.