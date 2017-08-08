80-year-old Walmart employee pepper-sprayed by shoplifters

The Associated Press Published:
On Sunday, August 6, 2017, the male subject shoplifted items from Walmart, and pepper sprayed an 80-year-old female employee when he was confronted. The female is an accomplice who was with the male subject, and provided him the pepper spray before entering the store.
On Sunday, August 6, 2017, the male subject shoplifted items from Walmart, and pepper sprayed an 80-year-old female employee when he was confronted. The female is an accomplice who was with the male subject, and provided him the pepper spray before entering the store. (Courtesy: Mt. Sterling PD)

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) — Police are searching for a man accused of pepper-spraying an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mount Sterling police said in a Facebook post that a man shoplifted several items from the store and pepper-sprayed the woman when she tried to stop him on Saturday.

The Facebook post includes photos of the man and a woman accused of being an accomplice and providing the pepper spray before they entered the store.

Police say the two suspects left in a maroon minivan with Oklahoma plates.

Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

On Sunday, August 6, 2017, the male subject shoplifted items from Walmart, and pepper sprayed an 80-year-old female employee when he was confronted. The female is an accomplice who was with the male subject, and provided him the pepper spray before entering the store. (Courtesy: Mt. Sterling PD)
On Sunday, August 6, 2017, the male subject shoplifted items from Walmart, and pepper sprayed an 80-year-old female employee when he was confronted. The female is an accomplice who was with the male subject, and provided him the pepper spray before entering the store. (Courtesy: Mt. Sterling PD)

Related Posts