150K gallons of wastewater spills in Llano due to flash flooding

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — Around 150,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Oatman Creek, about 150 yards from the Llano River.

The wastewater spilled from the city’s wastewater collection system starting around 7 a.m. Monday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality suspects flash flooding is the cause of the spill east of Ford Street.

Officials are unable to contain the spill because of the water flow, but have increased monitoring of the water supply systems. They’re waiting for the water to go down so they can gain access to the spill area.

Anyone who uses private drinking water wells within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should only use it after it has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute — that goes for drinking, cooking, bathing and teeth brushing.

Those with a private water well in the affected area should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary. Anyone who bought water from a public water supply in the area can contact their distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

Officials ask the public to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water from the spill. Anyone who comes into contact with it should bathe and wash their clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.