Woman accused of packing loaded gun into carry-on at Austin airport

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Bellville woman was arrested last Friday, accused of having a loaded gun in her carry-on bag at the Austin airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Transportation Security Administration agent came across the firearm in the bag while at a checkpoint. When authorities questioned 64-year-old Charlotte Schafler, she said she borrowed the bag from her husband and hadn’t checked it prior to packing it.

Schafler stated that her husband had a handgun license and was the last person to use the bag, continued the affidavit. The revolver, which was loaded with five rounds, was located in a side compartment of the bag.

Since Schafler did not have a license to carry a firearm, she was arrested and charged with places weapons prohibited. In 2015, Texas implemented a new law that allows people with a license to carry permit to return the weapon to their vehicle or into a checked bag without being arrested.

In 2016, TSA discovered 78 firearms at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to the federal agency, there was a 28 percent increase in firearm discoveries nationwide from 2015 to 2016.

 

