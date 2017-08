Related Coverage Goat breaks free, goes on Starbucks run in California

NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — An unusual suspect jumped onto a police car in Oklahoma, and the officer caught it on his body camera.

A young goat repeatedly climbed onto the hood of the car, even after its owner lifted it off.

The Blanchard Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page Sunday and wrote “Body cams are useful for convincing the Chief that a goat did it.”